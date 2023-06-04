Politics

Odisha train accident: Opposition demands Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 04, 2023, 12:41 pm 1 min read

Opposition has demanded Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

Top opposition leaders have demanded that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign in the aftermath of the terrible train tragedy in Odisha. Expressing outrage at the deaths, leaders like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo & former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the significance of passenger safety on trains, stepping up the attack on the Centre and sought accountability.

'Negligence' caused train accident, BJP government destroyed railways: Yadav

Yadav claimed that "negligence" had caused the train accident and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre "destroyed" the Indian Railways. In a video statement, Kharge said, "I want to ask the PM and the Railway Minister that it should be found out how this happened and who is responsible." He appealed to all states to come forward to help.