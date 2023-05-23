India

When, where, how…: WFI's Brij Bhushan on wrestlers' harassment allegations

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 23, 2023, 11:15 am 2 min read

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh taunted the protesting wrestlers saying the protesters haven't revealed any details to back their allegations

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh taunted the protesting wrestlers, who accused him of sexual harassment, saying the protesters haven't revealed any details to back their allegations. He questioned the specifics of the accusations against him, saying, "When did it happen? Where did it happen? What exactly happened? How did it happen?"

Why does this storty matter?

The wrestlers have been protesting against Singh for a month now at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after their demand for action against Singh in January made no headway.

Since the sexual harassment charges were made public, both sides have leveled allegations and counter-allegations.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of protecting Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

Ready for narco test, should be broadcast live: Protesting wrestlers

The WFI chief earlier said he was ready to face a narco or polygraph test, provided wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat also undergo the same. Phogat and Punia said not just them but all the complainants were ready to undergo the test, which should be broadcast live "so that the entire country knows about his cruelty to the daughters of the country."

Accused coaches must also face narco test: Wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers said that not just Singh but coaches Vinod Tomar, Jitendra, and Dhirendra, who have also been accused of sexually harassing wrestlers along with Singh, must undergo narco test. Speaking in Lucknow around two weeks ago, Singh said that he would hang himself if the allegations were proven true. He has maintained that the case is a conspiracy against him.

Singh to hold rally in Ayodhya next month

Notably, the wrestlers have accused the government of delaying the release of the committee's report that was formed to probe the wrestlers' allegations. They highlighted how the WFI has resumed its activities despite the investigation being underway. Earlier, the Delhi Police reluctantly registered two FIRs against Singh after being rapped by the Supreme Court a week after the wrestlers' lodged their complaint.