Why top Indian wrestlers are protesting against WFI chief

Apr 24, 2023

India's star wrestlers resumed their tirade against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh citing the government's inaction

India's star grapplers resumed their tirade against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday, citing the government's inaction over allegations of sexual abuse. The protesting wrestlers—including Olympic bronze medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat—reportedly spent the entire night at Delhi's Jantar Mantar days after lodging a police complaint against Singh.

Why does this story matter?

The wrestlers initially demanded Singh's ouster from the WFI in January but called off their protest after the government's assurance of a probe.

Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, and the ruling party has been accused of shielding him.

The wrestler-turned-politician has been the WFI chief for 12 years and has several cases pending against him, including robbery and attempt to murder.

DCW chief seeks explanation from police

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singh at Delhi's Connaught Place Police Station on Friday. However, Phogat said no FIR was filed. They also filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), following which its head Swati Maliwal sought an explanation from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal over the delay in filing the FIR.

Won't leave until we get justice: Wrestlers

No response from Sports Ministry: Protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers demanded action against Singh, saying it was a question of the dignity of women athletes. Phogat reportedly said they have been facing mental torture for three months, but the Union Sports Ministry hasn't responded yet. She previously said she had received death threats at Singh's behest. Earlier, Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik, and Anshu Malik joined the protest in January.

Committee's findings still not made public

The Sports Ministry formed an oversight committee headed by famed boxer MC Mary Kom to probe the allegations against Singh in January. The panel was directed to submit its report in a month's time. However, it submitted the report in April's first week, which hasn't been made public yet. The wrestlers initiated legal action against Singh, saying they had lost faith in the committee.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Singh reportedly spent his youth in the akhadas of UP's Ayodhya and entered politics in the late 1980s during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was named in the Babri demolition case, as per his 2019 election affidavit. He is a six-time MP, five times from the BJP and once from Samajwadi Party (SP). Singh allegedly has a reputation for being ill-tempered at wrestling tournaments.