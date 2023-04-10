Politics

BJP attacks RaGa over Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'undesirable businessmen' comments

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 10, 2023, 11:06 am 3 min read

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi after Azad claims he meets 'undesirable businessmen' abroad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday by weaponizing former grand old party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent comments, claiming Gandhi travels abroad and meets "undesirable businessmen." It demanded that Gandhi explain who the businessmen he met with were and why. To recall, Gandhi was recently disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being convicted in a 2019 defamation case.

Why does this story matter?

Prior to accusing Gandhi of meeting "undesirable businessmen" abroad, Azad blamed the former Congress president squarely for his departure from the grand old party last year.

He also claimed that many others had left the party because of Gandhi.

The accusations made by Azad provide ammunition to the BJP, which is at odds with the Congress over a number of political issues.

Gandhi's tweet that triggered Azad's reaction

Azad's remarks came just a day after Gandhi linked Azad to the ongoing Adani Group controversy in a Twitter post. Not only Azad but Gandhi also linked four other former Congress leaders in the tweet. "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - who has Rs. 20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies? (sic)" asked Gandhi.

Azad's reaction to Gandhi's tweet linking him with Adani controversy

Reacting to Gandhi's allegations, Azad told the news outlet Asianet on Sunday that it was shameful because he never had any connection with any businessmen. The veteran politician also alleged that the entire family (the Gandhis) was associated with businessmen, including the former Congress leader himself. To note, Azad resigned from the grand old party in August last year.

It is shameful: Azad on Gandhi's tweet

"It is shameful that Rahul Gandhi is saying this. Their entire family has, all along, had an association with businessmen. That includes him (Rahul Gandhi). I have a great respect for the family," said Azad. "I can give you ten examples of where he would go and meet, even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen," added the former Congress leader.

Video of Azad's recent comments on Gandhi

Here's what Azad said about Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Azad also went on to say that he did not believe Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra benefited the Congress party, however, noting that many people believed that Gandhi's clout increased after the yatra. "I was also under that impression, like many in the country. But during the past 10 days, I realized he has zero clout," he added.

Azad blamed Gandhi for his Congress exit

Last week on Wednesday, Azad blamed Gandhi for his Congress exit. "Yes. Not me alone, but at least a few dozen more, both young and old leaders," the 74-year-old politician replied when asked if Gandhi was the reason for his exit. "Once you are in Congress, you are spineless...you have to get operated," the former Congress leader further said.