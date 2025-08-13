Mukesh Khanna questions Ranbir as Ram: 'Don't know if...'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has questioned Ranbir Kapoor 's ability to play Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. In a recent interview with Galatta India, he expressed doubts about whether Kapoor could embody the "ideal image" of Lord Ram. This comes after the first glimpse of the film was released in July, which showed Kapoor as Lord Ram climbing a tree and shooting an arrow. Khanna famously played Bhisma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

Actor's doubts 'Ranbir has an image chasing him from 'Animal' Khanna said, "From what I can see, I don't know if Ranbir Kapoor can pull off the Maryada Purushottam image of Rama." The Shaktimaan star added that while Kapoor is a good actor, he has an "image chasing him" from his recent film Animal. "I think agar aapne Rama ko Yodha Rama bataya, toh log accept nahi kar paayenge (If you show Lord Rama as a warrior, then people will not accept it)."

Role controversy 'You're calling Ram a warrior, but he was Maryada Purushottam' Khanna further said, "Ched chaad karoge toh phasoge. Aap Ram ko yodha bata rahe ho, vo Maryada Purushottam the (If you tease or provoke, you'll get into trouble. You are calling Ram a warrior, but he was the Maryada Purushottam, aka the ideal man)." The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.