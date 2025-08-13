'With Love, Meghan' S02: Show features new exciting guests
What's the story
The trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Meghan Markle's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, dropped on Tuesday. The season premieres on Netflix on August 26. The Duchess of Sussex has also announced an exciting lineup of guests, including celebrities, chefs, and influencers. The first season garnered 5.3 million views from March 4 to June 30, 2025, but received mixed reviews, as per multiple online reports.
Guest appearances
Season 2 guests
The second season of With Love, Meghan will feature renowned chefs such as Samin Nosrat, David Chang, José Andrés, Christina Tosi, and Clare Smyth. Other guests include Radhi Devlukia and Jay Shetty. Markle's close friend Heather Dorak also makes an appearance. Filmed in a rented home close to her and Prince Harry's Montecito, California residence, the show captures the couple's life with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
The best moments are made to be shared ✨— Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2025
With Love, Meghan returns on August26th! pic.twitter.com/h0tCKarGis
Show details
What to expect?
The second season promises a mix of crafting, laughter, forging new relationships, and curating joys. Viewers can expect cooking and crafting sessions, a bonfire, DIY projects, pottery, shopping trips, and laughter-filled kitchen moments. The trailer features Markle cooking with her guests while also sharing fun moments. One standout scene has Markle joking about her husband's dislike for lobster.
New beginnings
Markle, Prince Harry extend Netflix deal
The second season comes on the heels of Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions signing a renewed multi-year first-look agreement with Netflix. In a statement, Markle said they were "proud" to extend this partnership. The Duchess of Sussex is also preparing for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which will be released in December.