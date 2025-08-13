'With Love, Meghan' S02: Show features new exciting guests

The trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Meghan Markle 's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, dropped on Tuesday. The season premieres on Netflix on August 26. The Duchess of Sussex has also announced an exciting lineup of guests, including celebrities, chefs, and influencers. The first season garnered 5.3 million views from March 4 to June 30, 2025, but received mixed reviews, as per multiple online reports.

Guest appearances Season 2 guests The second season of With Love, Meghan will feature renowned chefs such as Samin Nosrat, David Chang, José Andrés, Christina Tosi, and Clare Smyth. Other guests include Radhi Devlukia and Jay Shetty. Markle's close friend Heather Dorak also makes an appearance. Filmed in a rented home close to her and Prince Harry's Montecito, California residence, the show captures the couple's life with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Twitter Post See the trailer here The best moments are made to be shared ✨ With Love, Meghan returns on August 26th! pic.twitter.com/h0tCKarGis — Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2025

Show details What to expect? The second season promises a mix of crafting, laughter, forging new relationships, and curating joys. Viewers can expect cooking and crafting sessions, a bonfire, DIY projects, pottery, shopping trips, and laughter-filled kitchen moments. The trailer features Markle cooking with her guests while also sharing fun moments. One standout scene has Markle joking about her husband's dislike for lobster.