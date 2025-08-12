Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend Netflix partnership

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , have announced an extension of their partnership with Netflix . The couple's Archewell Productions will continue to develop film and television projects under a multi-year first-look deal with the streaming giant. "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Markle said in a statement. As ever is a lifestyle brand developed by Markle in partnership with Netflix.

Praise 'Harry & Meghan' was a massive success for Netflix Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, also commented on the partnership, praising Harry and Markle as "influential voices whose stories resonate" with audiences everywhere. She noted the success of their documentary series Harry & Meghan, which became one of Netflix's most-watched shows. The As ever line associated with Markle's cooking show With Love, Meghan has also seen significant success, with products selling out in record time.

Brand expansion Markle's 'As ever' brand to expand into new product categories Markle's brand, created in collaboration with Netflix, will continue to grow into new product categories. The Duchess of Sussex also announced that the second season of her show would premiere later this month. A holiday special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is scheduled for December. Another project called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within was announced, too, and will be released on Netflix later this year.

Ongoing projects 'Meet Me at the Lake' still in development Despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise, the couple's adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake is still under development. "Archewell Productions is in active development on additional projects with Netflix that span a variety of content genres, including the feature adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake," the statement read. The romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise.