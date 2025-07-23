Meghan-Harry's $100 million Netflix deal won't be renewed: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's massive $100 million deal with Netflix will not be renewed after it expires in September, reported The Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had signed the contract in 2020 as they quit active royal duty and transitioned to life in the US. A Hollywood insider confirmed to PEOPLE that their production deal would not be extended, indicating a shift in Netflix's overall business strategy.

Source quote 'No animosity from either side': Source The insider told The Sun, "There's no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course." Despite the non-renewal of their deal, future collaborations between the couple and Netflix are still on the table. In fact, Markle's second season of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere this fall on Netflix.

Strategic change Netflix's shift away from large multi-project agreements Netflix has been generally moving away from large, multi-project agreements. A similar shift occurred with their deal involving former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, which evolved into a first-look agreement. While the exact financial terms were never publicly confirmed, reports in 2018 speculated the initial deal was valued in the high eight figures, close to $100 million.

Series performance Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' underperformed despite initial success The news comes as new viewership data has been released for Markle's lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. The show premiered on March 4 and was watched by 5.3 million viewers, ranking at No. 383 on Netflix's Engagement Report for the first half of 2025. This is a significant drop compared to the couple's previous docuseries Harry & Meghan which remains Netflix's most-watched documentary debut to date.