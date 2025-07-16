'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper makes Emmy history, breaks this record

Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old British actor who played a teen suspected of murder in Netflix 's hit series Adolescence, has made history with his Emmy nomination. He is now the youngest-ever nominee for an Emmy Award in the best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie category. The show has been praised for its gripping storyline and strong performances, topping many Netflix charts after its release earlier this year.

Breakout performance Cooper's portrayal of Jamie Miller Cooper's portrayal of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder of his classmate, has earned him critical acclaim. The Netflix show explores the themes of the harmful impact of online misogyny and bullying on the youth. Moreover, Adolescence has been nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with Stephen Graham also receiving a best actor nod in the same category for his role as Eddie, Jamie's father.

Record-breaking success Second most-watched English show on Netflix Since arriving on Netflix in March, Adolescence has become the second most-watched English show on the platform globally, trailing only Wednesday. The series has gotten over 540 million hours of viewing time, also making it the streaming platform's most-watched UK title ever. The show's unique format features four episodes filmed in one continuous shot each.