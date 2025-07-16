How Julia Roberts became America's sweetheart

From her impactful roles in Hollywood to becoming a cultural icon, Julia Roberts is an American actor who has done it all. With her mesmerizing smile and versatile acting, she transformed from a small-town girl to a globally recognized figure of cinema. Here's a look at what led Roberts to iconic status in American culture.

Drive 1 Breakthrough with 'Pretty Woman' Roberts's career-defining role came with the 1990 film Pretty Woman. The actor's portrayal of Vivian Ward was both charming and relatable, which earned her widespread acclaim. The film's success catapulted her into stardom, becoming one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies. The role not only showcased her acting prowess but also established her as a leading lady in Hollywood.

Drive 2 Consistent box office success Throughout the 90s and early 2000s, Roberts ruled the box office with one hit after another. Movies like My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, and Erin Brockovich made her a bankable star. Her presence in theaters was enough to drive crowds, and that added to her icon status. Notably, Erin Brockovich also won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Drive 3 Versatility across genres Notably, Roberts also showed incredible versatility by picking up varied roles in different genres. From rom-coms to intense dramas like Closer, she proved time and again that she's capable of playing complicated characters effortlessly. This adaptability kept her relevant over decades, from appealing to different audience demographics, to showing depth beyond just traditional leading roles.