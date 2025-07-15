The secret layers of 'The Office' that make it funnier

Beloved mockumentary sitcom The Office is famous for its smart humor and relatable characters. While most of the jokes are out there, some subtle ones tend to fly over the fans's heads. These hidden gems add depth to the show and highlight the writers's creativity. Here are some of those overlooked jokes, giving you an insight into the layers of humor that make The Office a timeless classic.

Cultural nods Subtle pop culture references Throughout The Office, there are several pop culture references that go unnoticed. These references span from classic movies to mainstream music of the era. For instance, Michael Scott's impersonations frequently mimic iconic movie scenes or characters, adding an additional layer of hilarity for those who notice them. Spotting these nods can elevate viewers' appreciation of the show's cleverness.

Hidden gags Background gags you might have missed In most episodes of The Office, background gags play a key role in making it hilarious. Be it a character making a funny face or a random prop in a scene, these understated elements add so much to every episode without stealing too much of the limelight. Those who pay close attention to these details are often the ones who get to laugh even more.

Quirky humor Character quirks as running jokes We all know how each character in The Office has their own unique quirks that act as running jokes in the show. Be it Kevin Malone's love for numbers or Creed Bratton's mysterious past, these traits not only keep the laughs coming but also help the character develop over time. Knowing these quirks could give you a new perspective on familiar episodes and even strengthen your connection with each character.