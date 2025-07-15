Travis Scott expands India tour; adds show in Mumbai

Before the Mumbai concert, Scott will make his awaited debut in India in New Delhi on October 18 and 19. He is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital city. The Circus Maximus tour, produced by BookMyShow Live in association with Live Nation, will feature performances in Seoul, Johannesburg, Sanya, Tokyo, and now New Delhi and Mumbai.

Tour success

The highest-grossing rap tour ever

The Circus Maximus World Tour began in North America, followed by Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand back in October 2023. It has since become the highest-grossing rap tour ever! Scott is known for his chart-topping hits such as Highest in the Room, Goosebumps, I Know, Yosemite, Take What You Want and Butterfly Effect.