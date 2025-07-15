'Wouldn't do what he did...': Anupam on Diljit-Hania controversy
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has spoken up about the ongoing controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The film features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, which has drawn criticism in India due to the fractured relationship between the two nations, especially after the Pahalgam attack. Speaking to NDTV, Kher said that while he respects Dosanjh's right to freedom of speech and expression, he wouldn't have made the same choice.
It's his fundamental right, says Kher
Kher said, "It's his fundamental right. He has full freedom to exercise his right, and he should be given the freedom to exercise it. I can say from my point of view that maybe I wouldn't do what he did." He added, "I'd say, 'You slapped my father, but you sing very well, you play very good tabla, so you come and perform at my house.' But I wouldn't be able to do that. I am not that great."
'I won't hit him back, but...'
Kher further clarified his stance, saying, "I won't hit him back, but I won't give him the right... The rule that I practice at my home, I practice in my country." "I am not that great that I could see my family get hit or see my sister's sindoor get destroyed for art. Those who can do so, they have all the freedom."
FWICE bans Dosanjh from Indian films
Dosanjh, who is also the producer of Sardaar Ji 3, has not yet responded to Kher's comments. The film continues to do well at the global box office despite the controversy. It was not released in India. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has banned Dosanjh from working in Indian films due to Aamir's casting. However, he is currently shooting for Border 2, and the ban was lifted for this project at producer Bhushan Kumar's request.