'Wouldn't do what he did...': Anupam on Diljit-Hania controversy

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has spoken up about the ongoing controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh 's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The film features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir , which has drawn criticism in India due to the fractured relationship between the two nations, especially after the Pahalgam attack. Speaking to NDTV, Kher said that while he respects Dosanjh's right to freedom of speech and expression, he wouldn't have made the same choice.

Actor's perspective It's his fundamental right, says Kher Kher said, "It's his fundamental right. He has full freedom to exercise his right, and he should be given the freedom to exercise it. I can say from my point of view that maybe I wouldn't do what he did." He added, "I'd say, 'You slapped my father, but you sing very well, you play very good tabla, so you come and perform at my house.' But I wouldn't be able to do that. I am not that great."

Artistic vs political 'I won't hit him back, but...' Kher further clarified his stance, saying, "I won't hit him back, but I won't give him the right... The rule that I practice at my home, I practice in my country." "I am not that great that I could see my family get hit or see my sister's sindoor get destroyed for art. Those who can do so, they have all the freedom."