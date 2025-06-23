Why won't Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' release in India? 

Diljit Dosanjh recently released the trailer for his upcoming Punjabi comedy film Sardaar Ji 3. The film also stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who plays a ghostbuster alongside Dosanjh's character. Despite rumors of her being dropped because of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Aamir continues to be a part of the film. Notably, Sardaar Ji 3 will only premiere overseas.

Release strategy Trailer restricted in India Sharing the trailer on Instagram﻿, Dosanjh wrote, "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing June 27 OVERSEAS Only." The trailer is not available on YouTube India, and the decision to restrict the trailer's availability in India could be linked to Aamir's prominent role in the film. On YouTube, playing the trailer triggers a message stating: "The uploader has not made this video available in your country."

Film insights Film also stars Nasir Chinyoti, Saleem Albela Apart from Aamir, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Pakistani actors Daniel Khawar, Nasir Chinyoti, and Saleem Albela, and Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa. The plot revolves around a team going to a haunted castle in the UK with armed soldiers. After an unseen spirit defeats them, the owner decides to call up Dosanjh for help. The movie is directed by Amar Hundal and will hit screens on June 27.