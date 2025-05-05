Diljit Dosanjh shares exclusive inside photos ahead of Met Gala
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh is currently in the United States, getting ready for the illustrious Met Gala 2025.
The much-awaited event will be held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
He will be accompanied by fellow Indian celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kiara Advani.
Ahead of the soiree, Dosanjh shared an Instagram Story giving fans a peek into his preparations.
Invitation details
Gala invitation teased event's menu, gifts, including macarons and wine
In his Instagram Story, Dosanjh shared a video of the Met Gala invitation, which gave a sneak peek of the event's menu, including a tray full of macarons, pastries, and wine.
The invitation also revealed the Honorary Chair members, with basketball player LeBron James taking the lead.
Co-chairs include actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Pharrell Williams, and editor Anna Wintour.
Social media update
Dosanjh joked about event rules and 'per plate' expenses
Dosanjh's Instagram post pointed out that photography was prohibited at the event. "Can't make reels," he joked in Punjabi.
He also mentioned that the invite was limited to one person. "Per person, per plate da hisaab hai (It's a per person, per plate scenario)," he added, humorously comparing it to the 'per plate' expense system at Indian weddings.
His caption, "MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An," showed his excitement for the event.
Fashion and work
Dosanjh's outfit and ongoing projects
Reports indicate Dosanjh will be wearing a creation by Prabal Gurung for the event.
The theme for this year's event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, diving into the world of Black Dandyism.
On the work front, Dosanjh is shooting for JP Dutta's Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.
He is also looking forward to the release of Punjab 95, a film that has been delayed due to censor board issues.