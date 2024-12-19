Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer, has promised his fans that his concert is still on, despite his earlier concerns about India's concert infrastructure.

He had previously stated he wouldn't perform until improvements were made, specifically wanting a central stage for better audience engagement.

Nothing can stop Diljit Dosanjh from performing!

Nothing can stop Diljit's show; 'you just see,' declares singer

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:51 pm Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Punjabi superstar and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday. Ahead of his performance, he shared an Instagram video in which he can be seen singing and dancing inside a private jet with friends. The video caption read, "Tomorrow Mumbai. Mahalakshmi Race Course. 'Shut down shut down,' you just see. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24." The GOAT singer has signaled that no matter how many controversies court him, nothing can stop him from performing.

Controversy clarification

Dosanjh addressed 'conspiracy' over 'Panjab' spelling controversy

Earlier, Dosanjh had addressed the controversy over his use of the spelling "Panjab" instead of "Punjab." In a long note, he spoke about how English can be difficult for non-native speakers and dismissed conspiracy allegations. He wrote, "Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn't put up India's flag after writing 'Panjab' in a tweet then it becomes a conspiracy... If you write 'Panjab' instead of 'Punjab,' it will remain 'Punjab.' Panj Aab - 5 Rivers."

Concert concerns

Dosanjh's stance on live shows and concert infrastructure

Earlier, Dosanjh had expressed his disappointment with the current state of concert infrastructure in India. He said that he wouldn't organize live shows until improvements were made. "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows...I'll try next time that the stage is at the center so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India," he said. However, in a deleted tweet, Dosanjh later clarified his complaints were against the Chandigarh venue.

Legal troubles

Meanwhile, Chandigarh concert organizers face legal action

Meanwhile, the organizers of Dosanjh's recent concert in Chandigarh are being sued for violating noise limits. The Chandigarh Union Territory administration said that the sound level during the December 14 concert was above the permissible 75 decibels. Sound levels at three locations varied from 76 to 93 decibels. This was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, which has adjourned the hearing till January. Moreover, the municipal corporation fined the organizers ₹25,000 for leaving behind a mess.