Taylor Swift announces 'Eras Tour Book' with 500+ exclusive photos!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:49 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Swifties, gather! Pop sensation Taylor Swift is all set to light up Black Friday with two exclusive releases at Target, she announced on Tuesday. The first is an official tour book titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, giving fans a glimpse into her billion-dollar Eras Tour. The second release is a physical version of her digital album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which will be available for the first time on vinyl and CD.

Swift's statement on 'Eras Tour' and final leg

In a statement about the tour, Swift wrote, "Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour." "Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became." She also revealed on Instagram that these projects are a way to commemorate memories from The Eras Tour as it enters its final leg.

'Eras Tour Book' to feature over 500 images

Per the official announcement, The Eras Tour Book, available for $39.99 (approximately ₹3,339), is a 256-page retrospective of Swift's globe-trotting, highly successful tour. It includes behind-the-scenes photos, personal reflections by Swift, and over 500 images including unseen performance shots from every era and exclusive rehearsal photos. The book chronicles the tour from start to finish, featuring instruments, costumes, set pieces, and designer sketches from the year-long outing.

'Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' to debut on vinyl, CD

Along with the tour book, Swift's digital album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology will also be available on vinyl and CD for the first time. Available for $59.99 (₹5,000) for vinyl and $17.99 (₹1,500) for CD, this release is also a Target exclusive. The vinyl version of the 35-track album comes with four bonus acoustic songs and a never-before-seen poster of Swift on four marbled, translucent disks.

Availability and potential impact on charts

Both the items will be available in Target stores only on November 29 (Black Friday), before hitting the Target app and Target.com on November 30. Swift also teased an international release for the products soon. The physical release of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is likely to make a huge impact on the charts, possibly reclaiming its top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.