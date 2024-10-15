'Rings of Power' helps Prime Video's streaming numbers go up
Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ saw massive growth in streaming viewership in September, according to Nielsen's latest edition of The Gauge. The report noted that Prime Video's share of TV usage grew by 12% from August, the highest monthly growth among streaming platforms. The growth was largely fueled by Thursday Night Football and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
'Rings of Power' and Disney+ set new records
The Rings of Power became the third most-watched streaming title in September, raking in 4.3 billion viewing minutes. The release of its second season contributed to this success. Disney+, on the other hand, bagged a record 2.5% share of TV usage for September, a 5.2% month-over-month increase. Nielsen credited the growth to the addition of Hulu content for package subscribers and the steady viewership of Bluey, which saw 4.2 billion minutes viewed in September alone!
NFL coverage boosted Peacock's viewership in September
Peacock, another streaming platform, also reaped the benefits of the NFL's coverage of the Packers-Eagles match early in September. The game, which marked the NFL's debut in Sao Paulo, Brazil, recorded 2.6 billion minutes viewed, making it the 11th most-streamed program for the month. The spike in viewership was a welcome change for Peacock after a slight decline following the conclusion of the Olympics.
Yearly streaming growth led by Disney+, Peacock, others
Despite a month-over-month decline, streaming viewership did grow 11% year-on-year. Disney+, Peacock, Tubi, and the Roku Channel drove this growth with more than 30% YoY expansion. The Roku Channel surpassed others with an incredible 42% growth over last September. Nielsen's report also observed that broadcast sports viewership increased nearly 9% from August while cable saw a lift from ongoing election coverage.