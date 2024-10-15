Summarize Simplifying... In short The Rings of Power's second season helped it become the third most-watched streaming title in September, with 4.3 billion viewing minutes.

Meanwhile, Disney+ saw a 5.2% increase in TV usage, thanks to Hulu content and the popular show Bluey.

Meanwhile, Disney+ saw a 5.2% increase in TV usage, thanks to Hulu content and the popular show Bluey.

Peacock also enjoyed a viewership boost from NFL coverage, while annual streaming growth was led by Disney+, Peacock, Tubi, and the Roku Channel, which saw a whopping 42% growth over last year.

Prime Video's growth was fueled by 'TNF' too

'Rings of Power' helps Prime Video's streaming numbers go up

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:41 pm Oct 15, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ saw massive growth in streaming viewership in September, according to Nielsen's latest edition of The Gauge. The report noted that Prime Video's share of TV usage grew by 12% from August, the highest monthly growth among streaming platforms. The growth was largely fueled by Thursday Night Football and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Streaming milestones

'Rings of Power' and Disney+ set new records

The Rings of Power became the third most-watched streaming title in September, raking in 4.3 billion viewing minutes. The release of its second season contributed to this success. Disney+, on the other hand, bagged a record 2.5% share of TV usage for September, a 5.2% month-over-month increase. Nielsen credited the growth to the addition of Hulu content for package subscribers and the steady viewership of Bluey, which saw 4.2 billion minutes viewed in September alone!

Sports impact

NFL coverage boosted Peacock's viewership in September

Peacock, another streaming platform, also reaped the benefits of the NFL's coverage of the Packers-Eagles match early in September. The game, which marked the NFL's debut in Sao Paulo, Brazil, recorded 2.6 billion minutes viewed, making it the 11th most-streamed program for the month. The spike in viewership was a welcome change for Peacock after a slight decline following the conclusion of the Olympics.

Annual trends

Yearly streaming growth led by Disney+, Peacock, others

Despite a month-over-month decline, streaming viewership did grow 11% year-on-year. Disney+, Peacock, Tubi, and the Roku Channel drove this growth with more than 30% YoY expansion. The Roku Channel surpassed others with an incredible 42% growth over last September. Nielsen's report also observed that broadcast sports viewership increased nearly 9% from August while cable saw a lift from ongoing election coverage.