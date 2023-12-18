5 best shows on Hulu of the year 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 07:36 pm Dec 18, 202307:36 pm

The year is coming to an end and OTT platforms have presented us with some of the most exciting and riveting shows throughout the year. This curated list brings you some of the best shows on Hulu that have captured audiences' attention and acclaim. From gripping dramas to uproarious comedies, explore the diverse and standout series that have defined the Hulu landscape in 2023.

'Tiny Beautiful Things' (2023)

Based on Cheryl Strayed's 2012 namesake book, the comedy-drama miniseries Tiny Beautiful Things explores themes of resilience, connection, and the transformative power of human understanding. Starring Kathryn Hahn, the show centers around an anonymous advice columnist who offers profound insights and empathy to those facing life's challenges. Through heartfelt narratives and compassionate guidance, it creates an emotionally resonant and uplifting watch.

'A Murder at the End of the World' (2023)

The psychological thriller miniseries A Murder at the End of the World is a gripping mystery series that unfolds in a remote, isolated, and luxurious retreat. When a heinous crime disrupts their idyllic existence, secrets unravel, and trust shatters, Darby Hart, portrayed by Emma Corrin, has to use all her skills to solve a murder before another happens.

'The Bear' (2022- )

Christopher Storer's The Bear follows a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who leaves behind his life of working in a Michelin-star restaurant to take over his family's Italian beef sandwich business in Chicago following his older brother's suicide. In addition to his personal suffering and familial anguish, he is left to handle his brother's outstanding bills, a dilapidated kitchen, and an unruly crew.

'Reservation Dogs' (2021 - 2023)

The groundbreaking comedy series Reservation Dogs follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma on a quest for mischief, belonging, and a way out of their small-town life. Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the show blends humor, cultural authenticity, and coming-of-age themes, offering a fresh and unapologetic perspective on friendship, dreams, and the challenges of growing up.

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021 -)

Only Murders in the Building is a mystery-comedy series that brings together three true crime enthusiasts played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Living in the same upscale New York City apartment building, they unite to investigate a murder that occurs within their residence. Blending humor, suspense, and a touch of nostalgia, it delivers a witty and engaging exploration of crime-solving camaraderie.