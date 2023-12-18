Veteran actor Tanuja expected to be discharged soon: Report

06:47 pm Dec 18, 2023

Relief as Tanuja's health improves!

Veteran actor Tanuja—mother to actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji—was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Juhu, Mumbai on Sunday evening due to age-related health concerns. A recent PTI report stated that the 80-year-old star is recuperating well and is expected to be discharged within the next couple of days. "She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two," the source shared.

Here's why Tanuja was rushed to the hospital

The iconic Jewel Thief actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to breathing difficulties, as stated by multiple media reports. However, there has been no official statement released on behalf of the family yet. Recent reports assured that she is under observation, doing well, and is expected to return home soon.

Tanuja was last spotted at this annual event

The veteran actor was spotted in public last during the Durga Puja celebrations in October alongside her entire family. The Mukerjis are known for hosting one of Mumbai's most extravagant Durga Pujas, with Tanuja and her daughters actively participating in the annual festivities.

She was last seen on screen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Tanuja's latest screen appearance was in 2022's anthology Modern Love Mumbai, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Pritish Nandy, the series delves into six distinct yet universally relatable stories of human connection and love. These narratives encompass romantic, platonic, parental, sexual, familial, marital, and self-love, unfolding in six compelling episodes. The ensemble cast also included Fatima Sana Shaikh, Wamiqa Gabbi, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Pratik Gandhi.

Tanuja's career highlights in the Indian film industry

Tanuja began her acting career as a child artiste in 1950 with the film Hamari Beti, which also marked the acting debut of her elder sister Nutan and their mother, legendary actor Shobhna Samarth's directorial debut. She rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, starring in numerous Hindi and Bengali films such as Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Mere Jeevan Sathi, Jeene Ki Raah, Teen Bhubaner Pare, and Prothom Kadam Phool.