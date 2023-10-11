Zareen Khan to sue Kolkata cop in alleged cheating case

By Aikantik Bag 02:36 pm Oct 11, 2023

Zareen Khan to initiate prosecution against Kolkata cop on alleged cheating case

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan recently received relief when a Kolkata court canceled an arrest warrant issued against her in an alleged cheating case. The warrant, issued in September, was connected to a 2018 case where Khan was accused of accepting Rs. 12.5 lakh from an event management company to inaugurate six community Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata but allegedly failed to fulfill the commitment. Now, her lawyer has announced plans to initiate prosecution against the investigating officer.

Team to pursue 'rigorous imprisonment' of the investigating officer

Khan's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee stated, "My client had to suffer because of the wilful acts of the Investigation Officer, therefore I have no other option but to initiate prosecution against the said police officer under Sections 166 and 166A(b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which provides 'rigorous imprisonment' for such police officers (public servants) who knowingly disobey direction of law."

Court's decision based on true facts: Lawyer

Siddiquee further mentioned, "On learning the 'true and correct facts' of the matter the Ld. Magistrate has accordingly passed a detailed Order, forthwith canceling/recalling the Warrant issued against my client. Even the Hon'ble High Court of Kolkata has passed an Order favoring my client in the same matter." Earlier, speaking to India Today, the Veer actor said, "I'm sure there is no truth to this. I'm surprised too and am checking with my lawyer."