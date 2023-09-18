#NewsBytesExplainer: What's the 2018 cheating case against Zareen Khan

Written by Isha Sharma September 18, 2023

Know everything about the cheating case against Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan is in the headlines for all the unwanted reasons. On Sunday, reports surfaced that a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Khan in connection with an alleged 2018 cheating case. Reportedly, she neither appeared in court nor sought bail in the matter. On Sunday night, however, her lawyer asserted that she was the one who was cheated on. What's the matter?

What is the cheating case?

In 2018, Khan was reportedly approached to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata. A report by India.com claimed that she was even paid a mammoth sum of Rs. 12L in advance and she was supposed to inaugurate six community Kali puja pandals in Kolkata. Despite the alleged prior commitment, she didn't turn up, resulting in a complaint from the event management company.

Here's how Khan defended herself

Once the news broke out, Khan defended herself. She told India Today, "I am sure there is no truth to this. I am surprised too and I am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity." India Today further reported that Khan had also filed a case against one of the organizers, claiming she was completely misled.

Her manager was under the radar, too

Once the police investigated the matter, they filed a chargesheet against the Veer actor and her manager, reported India Today. Reportedly, when Khan appeared for interrogation, she claimed that the organizers had made false promises and the event was a rather small one in North Kolkata. Eventually, her manager appeared before the court and sought bail, but Khan didn't do so, inviting more trouble.

Now, the lawyer has claimed that Khan did no wrong

On Sunday night, her lawyer uploaded a statement on X and said that the entire case emanated from "some miscommunication." He mentioned that Khan was "deceived into believing that the event was being organized by the [West Bengal government] through the CM, sports minister, and ex-sports minister." He added that she was "pressurized to come totally unescorted" which made her realize the fraud.

Read the full statement here

