Varun Dhawan signs David Dhawan's next; filming details revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 02:26 pm 1 min read

David Dhawan is back with his 46th directorial

Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan are set to collaborate for the fourth time on a big-budget comedy entertainer. The father-son duo has delivered three successful films: Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. The upcoming project, featuring romance and music, is expected to be a festive release with an official announcement coming soon.

The film slated to go on floors in 2024

A source told Pinkvilla, "All through the pandemic, David Dhawan has been speaking to his team of writers on several subjects and has finally locked something that has excited him to take the director's chair for the 46th time. It's a big-budget comedy entertainer and will go on floors in 2024. Varun is also very excited to get back to the comic space with the king of comedies." The movie is set to go on floors in 2024.

Other biggies in Varun's pipeline

Before joining forces with his father for their fourth collaboration, Varun will complete shooting for #VD18, a production by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The actor is also in talks with Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan for a romantic comedy.

