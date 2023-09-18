'Ted Lasso' to 'Colossal': Jason Sudeikis's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 18, 2023 | 02:20 pm 2 min read

Jason Sudeikis, the Hollywood actor, comedian, writer, producer, and former Saturday Night Live star proved his acting prowess in the Primetime Emmy Award-winning show Ted Lasso and rose to global fame. Not only can he nail comedic roles, but with Ted Lasso, he also proved his versatility. Take a look at some of his best performances through the years.

'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

Apple TV+'s comedy sports drama series Ted Lasso is the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy's history with as many as 20 nominations. Sudeikis's portrayal of the titular character, an affable and optimistic soccer coach who stirs conversations around manhood and mental health, is a masterclass in character development. His portrayal makes Ted Lasso a character that you can't help but root for.

'Booksmart' (2019)

In Olivia Wilde's directorial debut film Booksmart, Sudeikis delivers a humorous performance as Principal Jordan Brown that will stay with you for a long time. His portrayal of the laid-back and somewhat unconventional school administrator adds a unique comedic touch to this coming-of-age comedy. The film follows two teenage girls and their adventures on the night before their high school graduation.

'Colossal' (2016)

Turning away from his usual "good-guy" roles, Sudeikis's role as Oscar in the 2016 sci-fi black comedy film Colossal is one of the darkest in his filmography. He takes on the role with a surprising depth that defies expectations in this Nacho Vigalondo-directed mixed-genre film. Sudeikis effortlessly transitions from a seemingly ordinary and very friendly character to one with dark and complex layers.

'We're the Millers' (2013)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, We're the Millers is a hilarious crime comedy film starring Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts. Sudeikis delivers a hilarious and charismatic performance as David Clark, a small-time drug dealer who assembles a fake family and sets out on a road trip in an RV to smuggle a huge weed shipment from Mexico into the US.

'Horrible Bosses' (2011)

Sudeikis's performance in Seth Gordon's 2011 comedy film Horrible Bosses is a comedic tour de force. Along with co-stars Jason Bateman and Charlie Day, Sudeikis's portrayal of the witty and charismatic ladies' man Kurt, adds an extra layer of humor and charm to the black comedy. In the film, three friends plan to murder their respective bosses for getting in their way of happiness.

