OTT: 'Barbie' and 'Meg 2' are streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 03:46 pm 2 min read

'Barbie' is out on OTT

It's the Barbie world and we are just living in it! Yes, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been one of the top grossers of this year and this fantasy comedy received praise from critics and viewers alike. After an illustrious theatrical run, the movie has now premiered on OTT but with a twist. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video but on rent.

'Barbie' is perfect for beating mid-week blues

As per the OTT giant's early access program, the Margot Robbie-headlined movie is available on rent for Rs. 499 in India. Earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had revealed that the movie will premiere this fall. The film's ensemble cast includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, and Emma Mackey, among others.

'Meg 2: The Trench' is streaming in selected markets

On the other hand, Meg 2: The Trench which was released in theaters in August has also been released on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video in selected markets. The second installment of the much-famed The Meg franchise arrives just a month after its theatrical release. Witnessing Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor is nothing sort of a visual treat!

