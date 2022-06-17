Entertainment

'Barbie': Details about release date, cast, first looks, more

Barbie and Ken are making their way to the big screen! Director Greta Gerwig announced the live-action film Barbie way back in July 2019. The film was in production for a long time before Warner Bros. took over the project from Sony. However, things are starting to move forward now and we have got some exciting new developments about the film. Let's dive in!

Barbie was announced in 2019, marking the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.

Previously, actors Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer were considered to play the titular role.

Schumer dropped out of the production in 2016 and told The Hollywood Reporter that Sony suggested Barbie's biggest invention could be a high-heel shoe made of Jell-O.

Now, with the cast locked in, the film is back on course.

First look Ryan Gosling's first look is spot on

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first look of actor Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken on Wednesday (June 15). In the photo, Gosling flaunted his washboard abs and blonde hair, dressed in a sleeveless denim jacket and underpants emblazoned with his character's name. A Twitter user reacted to the photo by saying, "Yes hello, One front row ticket for the new Barbie movie please."

Expectation Margot Robbie confirmed film will not be what you expect

Lead star Margot Robbie told British Vogue that Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage" to essay the doll's legacy but it also provides "exciting ways to attack it." "People generally hear "Barbie" and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't.'"

Reportedly, actors Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell will appear in prominent roles. The script has been penned by Noah Baumbach and Robbie serves as a co-producer alongside Tom Ackerley under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. Barbie is slated to release on July 21, 2023.