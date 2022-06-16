Entertainment

It's 'Raksha Bandhan' vs 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at box office

It's 'Raksha Bandhan' vs 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at box office

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 16, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are heading for a box office clash.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar keeps a very busy schedule with multiple releases every year. This year, the actor was seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj so far. And now, he will soon be seen in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, which is slated to release in August. However, there is a hiccup. Raksha Bandhan will be clashing with another much-awaited film—Laal Singh Chaddha.

Context Why does this story matter?

Raksha Bandhan features actors Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The film was scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2021 (on Diwali) but it was postponed to August 11, 2022, due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

Whereas, Laal Singh Chaddha starring actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, too, will release on August 11, 2022.

On Thursday, the Raksha Bandhan star made the announcement about its release date on social media. He shared the film's motion teaser, which gave us a glimpse of a song from the upcoming movie. The caption read, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022 (sic)."

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/nDVOgVz5vJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2022

Information Both films are eyeing Independence Day weekend

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, was supposed to hit the theaters in April this year. However, the film got postponed in order to avoid clashing with Kannada superstar Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Now, both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have locked horns for their opening during the Independence Day weekend.

Details Which film will emerge victorious?

Kumar's previous films haven't received positive reviews and were considered to be flops. So, we look forward to seeing whether his upcoming project will be any different and brings his train back on track. Moreover, it will also be interesting to see which film gets a better response considering that Laal Singh Chaddha, too, has found itself mired in controversies many times before.