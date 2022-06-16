Entertainment

Liked 'Vikram'? Then, you'll love these 5 Tamil action thrillers

Liked 'Vikram'? Then, you'll love these 5 Tamil action thrillers

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 16, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Watch these five films that are similar to 'Vikram'

Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil film Vikram hit the big screens earlier this month amid huge expectations and it absolutely lived up to the hype. So, if you have liked the Kamal Haasan starrer, you are probably looking for other similar films to watch. And to save you some time and energy, we have come up with a list of five similar Tamil films. Jump in!

#1 'Kaithi'

Vikram's universe started with the Tamil film Kaithi ("prisoner"), which was also directed by Kanagaraj. Starring Karthi in the lead role, the film revolved around a former inmate who gets involved in a police operation to nab underworld drug lords. How the ex-inmate managed to meet his long-lost daughter made up for the rest of the story. Kaithi is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

#2 'Vada Chennai'

Vada Chennai ("north Chennai"), directed by Vetrimaaran, starred Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The film revolved around an aspiring carrom player who joins a local gangster due to an unfortunate circumstance. And when he gains power, he decides to take his own leader down after coming to know the leader's reality. Vada Chennai is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

#3 'Madras'

Pa Ranjith-directed Madras featured Karthi, Catherine Tresa, Kalaiyarasan, and Riythvika. The film revolved around a wall which creates a huge dispute between two political parties. Karthi played the friend of a political aspirant who loses his life during the fight for the wall. How he avenges his friend's death made up for the rest of the story. It's available on Disney+ Hotstar.

#4 'Imaikkaa Nodigal'

Imaikkaa Nodigal ("unblinking seconds"), led by lady superstar Nayanthara, Atharvaa Murali, and Anurag Kashyap, was directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. It revolved around a CBI officer and her hunt to nab a serial killer. How she did that without damaging her own personal life made up for the rest of the story. One can buy/rent the nail-biting thriller and watch it on YouTube.

#5 'Thuppakki'

Vijay's Thuppakki ("gun") directed by AR Murugadoss revolves around a young Indian Army officer's mission to destroy a sleeper cell after narrowly escaping a bomb blast executed by the cell. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the film was remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and in Bengali as Game. It is available in Disney+ Hotstar.