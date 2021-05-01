Bellamkonda Sreenivas to star in Telugu remake of Dhanush's 'Karnan'

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 12:05 am

Tollywood star Bellamkonda Sreenivas is set to star in the Telugu version of Dhanush's Karnan.

The critically acclaimed Tamil movie was directed by Mari Selvaraj and it's no surprise that the movie is already being remade in another language.

It will be interesting to see how the Rakshasudu actor steps into the big shoes of the Tamil superstar for the remake.

Here's more.

Confirmation

Bellamkonda's father will not be the producer, says source

The news was officially confirmed today by a source who spoke exclusively to The Indian Express.

"Yes. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is reprising Dhanush's role in the Telugu remake of Karnan," the source said.

"But, contrary to reports, Sreenivas's father, Bellamkonda Suresh, is not the producer of the Telugu remake. The official announcement for the same will be made very soon," they added.

Story

So, what is 'Karnan' all about?

The movie revolves around a character named Karnan, a villager who is fearless and righteous.

He takes it upon himself to fight for the rights of the oppressed in his village as they are exploited and tortured by a police officer and powerful people.

Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gouri G. Kishan.

Bollywood calling

Bellamkonda's first Bollywood film is a remake of 'Chatrapathi'

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda is currently busy with his first project in Bollywood.

This time, it is a remake of Telugu movie, Chatrapathi, a 2005 release.

The SS Rajamouli movie had Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles

"Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it's a perfect script," Bellamkonda had said.

Information

Bellamkonda had made his debut seven years back

The Bollywood remake is being helmed by VV Vinayak, who had launched Bellamkonda as an actor. Dr. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios is bankrolling this project.

Bellamkonda, who started his career in 2014 with Alludu Seenu, won the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut - South category for it.

His hit movies in Telugu include Sita, Saakshyam, Kavacham, and Jaya Janaki Nayaka.