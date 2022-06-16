Entertainment

Get to know Emma Grede, woman behind Kardashians' successful businesses

Get to know Emma Grede, woman behind Kardashians' successful businesses

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 16, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

Get to know Emma Grede. (Photo credit: Instagram/@emmagrede)

Dubbed the "behind-the-scenes' protagonist" on Instagram, Emma Grede is the mastermind behind many successful businesses. In other words, Grede is the woman who earned herself a fortune by helping to set up the Kardashian-Jenner family's multi-billion-dollar business empire. From saving spare change to afford fashion magazines to standing at par with the leading businessmen and women, this is her story.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, along with her husband Jens, is among the closest collaborators of the Kardashian-Jenner family to have helped them transition from being television celebrities to business moguls.

The duo has helped set up and run businesses for the celebrity family including Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS, Khloé Kardashian's fashion brand Good American, and Kris Jenner's cleaning supply line Safely.

Details Grede is also stakeholder in firms like Frame, Body

Grede, who has an 8% stake in Skims, 23% in Good American, and 22% in Safely, is said to have a net worth of around $360M. She also is a stakeholder for Frame and Brady, companies co-founded by her husband. However, Grede maintains, "Part of the beauty of the partnership is we're all very clear about our roles and what we're doing."

Vision Grede believes in leveraging what she has right now

Grede appeared on the television show Shark Tank's 13th season as a guest judge and is also a chairwoman for George Floyd's campaign. She is often questioned about being a Black woman in business but her game plan is to leverage what she has right now. With her businesses and four children, she confesses that she has to rely on her friends and family.

Quote Khloé called her 'one of hardest working people I know'

She ideated the concept behind the brand Good American. "Emma is also one of the hardest working people I know. She not only immerses herself in every component of the business—from conception to development to execution—she consistently pushes the envelope for what a modern, inclusive fashion brand can and should be," Khloé said. "I knew I had to join her on the journey."

Early life She started working when she was 12

Growing up in London, Grede was always fascinated with fashion and supermodels. She worked a paper route and other jobs when she was 12. At 24, she launched Independent Talent Brand which was sold to Rogers & Cowen in 2018. Irrespective of her accomplishments, she said, "I don't believe that I have it all. I definitely don't all the time." (Source: Forbes)