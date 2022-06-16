Entertainment

'RRR' box office: Rajamouli-directorial closes with over Rs. 1,000cr collection

'RRR' box office: Rajamouli-directorial closes with over Rs. 1,000cr collection

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 16, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has completed its theatrical run. After getting released on March 25, the film earned a whopping Rs. 902cr in India and Rs. 1,111cr at the worldwide box office. On its opening day, RRR had made a record-breaking Rs. 132.30cr and kept up with the feat by fetching Rs. 341.20cr on its opening weekend in the country. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film has some of the most talented actors in the industry.

While Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the principal roles, Alia Bhatt played a pivotal supporting role.

RRR was reportedly made on a humongous budget of Rs. 450-500cr.

So, a lot was riding on it. But the film lived up to the hype and received raving reviews from fans across the globe.

Information 'RRR' beat the likes of 'The Batman,' 'Baahubali 2'

RRR's worldwide opening day collection was Rs. 467cr and it turned out to take the top position on the global box office charts on its opening weekend, beating the Hollywood biggie The Batman. The historical period drama also turned out to be the highest-grossing film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana minting Rs. 395cr in the Telugu states, thus beating Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Details Netflix, ZEE5 are streaming period actioner

RRR is a fictional story based on the real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Jr. NTR played Bheem, Charan played Sitarama Raju. The film is streaming on Netflix and ZEE5 and has gained a record-breaking viewership. On Netflix, RRR has reportedly clocked in 44M hours of views, whereas it has over 16M hours of views on ZEE5.

Updates DC, Marvel writers heaped praises on 'RRR' as well

In separate news, RRR not only impressed fans but also received the nod of global celebrities. Jackson Lanzing, who has written DC's Batman Beyond and Marvel Comics' Captain America, declared himself a fan of the film, calling it "the best time he's ever had at the movies." Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill applauded RRR too, saying that he would watch it again.