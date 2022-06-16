Composer B Praak, wife announce loss of their newborn baby
Not too long ago Bollywood music composer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan had announced that they were expecting their second child this summer. On Wednesday, the singer-composer shared the heartbreaking news about their newborn's demise through a grief-filled note on Instagram. Their baby, unfortunately, passed away at the time of birth. We extend our deepest condolences to the couple.
The singer-composer took to his Instagram to share the news on Wednesday and expressed his loss and pain as a parent. "With [the] deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we [are] going through as parents." He also thanked the doctors and staff members for their efforts.
The 36-year-old crooner stated that the entire family was "devastated at this loss" at this point in time. Requesting fans and followers to support them during this tough period, Praak urged everyone to respect their privacy. "We request you all to kindly give us privacy at this time (sic)," the Mann Bharryaa 2.0 singer's social media post concluded.
Soon after the composer shared the news about his newborn baby, many of his friends from the industry and fans flooded the comments section to offer their condolences. Director Karan Johar wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you (sic)." Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk wrote in his comment, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru...Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te (sic)."
Praak and Bachan had announced their pregnancy back in April. The singer had shared an adorable photo of him with his wife flaunting her baby bump as he lovingly hugged her. He captioned the photo, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022 (sic)." The couple got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child Adabb Bachan in 2020.