Entertainment

Is Kartik Aaryan taking over Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull' franchise?

Is Kartik Aaryan taking over Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull' franchise?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 31, 2022, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan might lead Bollywood's 'Housefull' franchise. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a loosely based remake of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And now, it looks like Aaryan is set to take over another one of Kumar's projects. According to media reports, Aaryan will soon lead the popular Hindi comedy franchise Housefull. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in just 10 days of its release.

With this, it has been proved that the actor is a bankable star.

Besides, the film is also one of the very few Bollywood projects that have seen success in recent days.

So, this latest development is certainly exciting.

Information The speculative report came from Kamaal R Khan

According to actor and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, Aaryan is all set to take over as the lead actor in the fifth part of the comedy-drama franchise. While fans are going berserk over the latest development, the news has not been officially confirmed yet.

Details All you need to know about 'Housefull' franchise

The first instalment released in 2010 was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala, while Housefull 2 (2012) was based on the 1998 Malayalam film Mattupetti Machan. The first two instalments were helmed by Sajid Khan, while the third instalment was helmed jointly by Khan and Farhad Samji. Later, Samji took over as the director for the fourth instalment, Housefull 4 (2019).

Information Where else will we see Aaryan?

Aaryan has a huge ensemble of films in his pipeline that are in various stages of production. This includes Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala's next production. Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, is slated for release in November this year. The movie is the remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Updates Kumar is presently gearing up for 'Samrat Prithviraj'

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is presently awaiting the release of Samrat Prithviraj. Also starring Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the film is all set to release on Friday. Kumar also has other movies like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, and Soorarai Pottru remake in his lineup.