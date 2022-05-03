Entertainment

5 anti-Bollywood things Kangana Ranaut has said over the years

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 03, 2022, 07:08 pm 3 min read

Five times Kangana Ranaut spoke of Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading stars in Bollywood today, headlining, directing, and even producing major ventures. But the actor has stressed how difficult this road to stardom has been for her. Maintaining she was an outsider in the industry who was "shunned" and "banned" for speaking out, she has always called a spade a spade. We list five such instances.

#1 #MeToo: Was 'banned' from Bollywood for supporting women

Let's start with the most recent bomb that she dropped in her reality show, Lock Upp. She spoke about sexual abuse and harassment in the industry. Recalling the wave of #MeToo revelations, she said, "The women who came forward with accusations, have vanished from the face of the planet." She revealed that she was "banned from the industry for supporting the women."

#2 'Bollywood is fixated with fair skin'

It is a known fact that the Gangster actor refuses to endorse skin-whitening products. Last year, Ranaut revealed how Bollywood was fixated on fair-skin people in an interview. "[Filmmakers] were willing to give me that shelf life in return for the fair complexion," she said, adding how she chose to make it in the industry on the basis of her talent.

#3 'Big stars can't praise my films due to movie mafia'

Of all the things that Ranaut says, the "movie mafia" and their apparent oppressive acts have earned multiple mentions. During the launch of the trailer for Thalaivii, the actor had gone ahead and said "big stars" were afraid of openly praising her movies because of the "mafia terror." Voicing her complaint, Ranaut had also tagged Akshay Kumar in the post.

#4 Sparking murder possibilities after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Even after two years of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely passing, many still believe there was something sinister taking place. And, these claims were unofficially kickstarted by Ranaut. Soon after Rajput's untimely demise, the actor posted a video online, saying how Bollywood treated the Kai Po Che star unfairly. Doubting Rajput's issues with mental health, Ranaut had questioned whether his death was a "planned murder."

#5 'Hrithik Roshan said he'd never publicly accept me'

We'll conclude with the Manikarnika star's explosive Aap Ki Adalat appearance in 2017. There, she had spoken about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan. "[Roshan] told me that he would never accept me publicly and the way things were in his family, he would never leave his wife [Susanne]. So, I told him to leave me but he didn't want to do that either."