Plea by Kangana Ranaut to renew her passport has been adjourned till June 25

Kangana Ranaut's passport isn't getting renewed anytime soon. The Bombay HC has kept the next hearing of her plea for June 25, while terming it "vague." This comes after Ranaut filed an application in the court saying that she has shoots abroad, for which she needs her passport, but the authorities aren't renewing it due to an FIR filed against her by Mumbai Police.

Plea

PAI has to made respondent in Ranaut's application, ordered court

In the hearing today, Ranaut's counsel Rizwan Siddiquee said that the objection of the Passport Authority of India (PAI) was "oral." "They say that if you take a NOC from the High Court it (renewal) can be done," he highlighted. The court, in its reply, ordered that the PAI has to be made a party or respondent in Ranaut's application, since passports concern them.

Quote

There is nothing in the application, the court observed

This amendment must be made by today, it said. "There is nothing in the application. Renewal of a passport is the business of the Passport Authority not a PSI of some police station," added the bench of Justices PB Varale and SP Tavade.

Development

'If she was so vigilant, she could have approached earlier'

When the court kept June 25 as the next hearing date, Siddiquee requested for something earlier, as the crew of Dhaakad has already reached Hungary, where Ranaut is scheduled to go. "It is possible the schedule can be arranged accordingly for her. If she was so vigilant, she could have approached earlier," the court concluded. To note, Ranaut had filed her plea last week.

Details

Ranaut has to fly to Hungary for 'Dhaakad'

The Queen actress said that because of her profession, she has to travel abroad frequently, and so she needs her passport, which expires on September 15 this year. Talking about the shoot that is scheduled in Budapest (capital of Hungary) in coming months, her interim application stated that she needs to fly there to film Dhaakad from June 15 to August 30.

FIR

Why was the FIR filed against Ranaut and Chandel

"There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress," the plea said. To recall, the FIR was lodged after the Metropolitan Magistrate's court, Bandra, took note of a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director Munawwar Ali Sayyed against the siblings for spreading "hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities."