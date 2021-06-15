Bandra apartment, where Sushant breathed his last, up for rent

Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Bandra apartment is up for rent

The sea-facing apartment in Bandra, where Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances, is up for rent again. Its owners have put up an advertisement claiming that the house is open for lease, exactly a year after his tragic demise. Reports claim that while the Kedarnath actor paid Rs. 4.5L as rent, the current lease stands at Rs. 4L per month.

The actor had rented the apartment for 36 months

Rajput had rented the apartment in December 2019, and was to stay till 2022, as per his tenant agreement. According to a celebrity broker, the property isn't getting many queries, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of the pandemic, the property hasn't received that many inquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always inquired about Sushant Singh Rajput," the broker added.

Owners hope Rajput's death will not affect the deal

Rajput lived with his pal Siddharth Pithani, who is languishing in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau, and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, in that Mont Blanc apartment. For now, a realty firm is looking after the two-storied property. Understandably, owners hope that Rajput's death would not affect tenants' decisions. They believe that the house is perfect for those who like "vibrations and the scenic view."

Rajput's sister Meetu wrote an emotional post on death anniversary

Yesterday was the first death anniversary of the skilled actor. His sister Meetu Singh marked this sad day by expressing her emotions, alongside a photo, on Instagram. The picture showed three of his sisters, sitting beside Rajput's photo, and conducting a puja for his soul. Several Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor also remembered him on social media.

This is the heartbreaking Instagram post by Rajput's sister

Law student files complaint with NHRC mentioning Rajput's 'unnatural' death

On a related note, a law student filed a new complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday, seeking a fair investigation. The complaint stated the actor's demise was "unnatural," and he was a victim of "nepotism." Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also confirmed that investigation in Rajput's death case is ongoing, and "all aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously."