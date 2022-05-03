Entertainment

Suriya and Ravikumar's sci-fi venture to start shooting in 2024?

This is the first collaboration between Suriya and Ravikumar

Suriya has signed a sci-fi film with Ravikumar but the film will hit the floors only in 2024, said reports. That is because the pre-production of the project will take no less than a year. Reportedly set in the year 2070, the futuristic film has not received any title yet. To note, this is the first collaboration between Suriya and the filmmaker.

Both Ravikumar's debut directorial Indru Netru Naalai and his next one Ayalaan are sci-fi ventures.

While Indru Netru Naalai (meaning today, yesterday, tomorrow) had released in 2015 and became a blockbuster, Ayalaan, which means alien is yet to get premiered.

And, Suriya is known for his detailed storytelling in his films. So when these two forces join hands, it's bound to be promising.

Details Shooting to begin after 'Vaadivaasal' and Bala's next

Currently, Suriya is getting ready for National Award-winning director Bala's upcoming movie. Titled Suriya 41, it's being bankrolled by Jyothika and Suriya's 2D Entertainment. This yet-to-be-titled flick marks Suriya's 41st outing as an actor and 15th as a producer. The ace star also has Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal in his pipeline. Once he is done with these films, he might take up the sci-fi venture.

Update All about Ravikumar's projects

Suriya and Ravikumar's untitled movie is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Reports said that the world this film is going to be set in will look much different than we see it currently. So, the sets are going to be grand. Meanwhile, Ravikumar's next Ayalaan stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar. Genius composer AR Rahman has given the score.

Details Film Suriya is backing right now

Separately, Suriya and his wife, actor Jyothika are also bankrolling the Hindi remake of his Sudha Kongara-directorial Soorarai Pottru under their 2D Entertainment banner. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar headlines the project and has Radhika Madan as his co-actor. Kongara, who directed the original, returns to helm this one too. Suriya was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which did well at the box office.