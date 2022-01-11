'Enna Petha Devadhaiye' review: Melodramatic visuals, emotional music, boring narration

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Directed by Harikumar, 'Theal' stars Prabhu Deva and Samyuktha Hegde

Makers of Prabhu Deva's upcoming film Theal have released a music video titled Enna Petha Devadhaiye, which narrates the relationship between the film's lead actor (Deva) and his mother (Eshwari Rao). The exaggerated melodramatic visuals are pretty draggy. Though it goes with the song's general theme, the video makes us feel like we are watching a song from the '70s. Here's our review.

Music There's absolutely no novelty, song sounds monotonous

The track, which has been composed by C Sathya, is monotonous. The music does not give us a fresh listening experience and rather reminds us of several other songs. Words by Uma Devi are too dramatic. It is a typical mother sentiment number where the son finally realizes how "divine" his mother is. Crooned by the composer himself, the emotional track lacks repeat appeal.

Video Rao does not convince us as Deva's mother

The 4:22-minute-long track starts with Deva having his dinner, and then the next frame shows his mother, clad in a shrunken cotton saree, with sad expressions on her face. Now, both Rao and Deva are of the same age. So, it's not even remotely convincing to see the former acting as the latter's mother. Just a streak of grey hair doesn't do the magic!

Minuses Video reminds us of old movies by filmmaker Visu

It's clear from the visuals that the son is trying to mend his relationship with his mother, and the latter welcomes it warmly. But it's narrated melodramatically, reminding you of the old Visu movies. You would wonder if there is never an end to this over dramatization in mother sentiment songs. We have definitely grown past sons buying sarees for their moms. Sigh!

Verdict Conclusion: If you skip this song, you won't miss anything

The best thing to do is to skip this song altogether or watch it once just for the sake of it. The audio is still bearable when compared to the visuals. The unbelievable casting brings the overall quality down by several notches. How did the makers even decide to cast Rao as Deva's mother? Verdict: Visuals get 0.5 stars, while music takes 2 stars.