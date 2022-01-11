'Kamaal Ho Gea' review: Romantic song, with cute love story

Did you check out Satinder Sartaaj's new song 'Kamaal Ho Gea'?

T-Series has released a new song on their official YouTube channel. Titled Kamaal Ho Gea, its video features singer Satinder Sartaaj and Irwinmeet in the lead. The track is doing well online and is about to cross 95L views. While the soulful voice of Sartaaj is the USP of this number, the cute chemistry between the actors clicks too. Here's our detailed review.

Song Sartaaj dons multiple hats for this song

The romantic Punjabi track has been penned, composed, and crooned by Sartaaj. Meanwhile, young talent and T-Series's go-to guy Manan Bhardwaj has given the music to this ballad. The steady tempo of Kamaal Ho Gea will make you listen to it attentively. For those who do not understand Punjabi, the track's hook line, which is Kamaal Ho Gaya, means "this is just amazing."

Visuals Shots, chemistry of actors add value to the video

The 05:02-minute-long video begins at a shooting location where Irwinmeet is rehearsing steps for a film's song. Sartaaj enters as a director and begins a conversation with her. The pair looks adorably cute on the screen. The visuals of this Bhindder Burj-directorial have got that old-school charm of romance. Beautifully composed shots and soothing colors make the video look rich in aesthetic value.

Information Did you know Sartaaj has a PhD in Sufi singing?

Apart from being a noted songwriter and poet, the Punjabi singer holds an MPhil and a PhD in Sufi singing from Punjab university in Chandigarh. He is a Music (Honours) graduate of the Government College in Hoshiarpur. Sartaaj also taught music and has a Diploma in Persian language. in 2017, he made his debut in Punjabi film The Black Prince, a Kavi Raz directorial.

Verdict Sartaaj has a strong voice, video can be watched repeatedly

The subtitles in the video can get distracting. So you can choose to not read them and just concentrate on the visuals. Verdict: Song and the video get 3.5 and 4/5 stars respectively, (Sartaaj's appealing voice, nicely done shots, and lovable chemistry of the leads). We feel the singer has a lot of potential and deserves a big Bollywood break. What do you think?