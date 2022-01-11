Lata Mangeshkar tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to ICU in Mumbai

Pallabi C Samal Mail Jan 11, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 92 last September, has been admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai, after testing positive for COVID-19. She has mild symptoms, for now, informed her niece Rachna. "She has other health issues and looking at age factor, doctors are closely monitoring the situation," sources told News18. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Details She is doing fine, added her niece

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," added Rachna while talking to ANI. In 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from pneumonia. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar had said she had a viral infection. The crooner was discharged after 28 days then.

Quote Your good wishes have worked, Mangeshkar said in 2019

Breach Candy Hospital

"I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy," Mangeshkar said in 2019. "Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba...I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you."

Professional life Mangeshkar's last film song was for a 2015 release

The Bharat Ratna awardee has been inactive in the professional sector for a long while. Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a 2019 song, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai, is probably her last song to date. The number was dedicated to the Indian Army and its soldiers. Meanwhile, Dunno Y 2... Life Is a Moment (2015) was the last film Mangeshkar had sung for.

COVID-19 impact Bollywood has been reporting several COVID-19 cases

Coming back to COVID-19 and Bollywood, amid the Omicron scare, the first celebrities to test positive were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Soon after, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula, their cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband contracted the virus. Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham and his financial analyst wife Priya Runchal, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and Prem Chopra, also got added to the list.