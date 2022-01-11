Salman Khan to shoot cameo role in Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' soon

Salman Khan will soon share screenspace with Chiranjeevi in 'Godfather'

Salman Khan will soon be seen in an important cameo role in Chiranjeevi-led upcoming Telugu flick, Godfather. As per reports, the Bhai of Bollywood will shoot for his portions by this month's end. This will mark the superstars' first onscreen collaboration. Godfather is the Telugu remake of the superhit Malayalam venture Lucifer that starred Mohanlal. It marked actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut too.

In 2019, the Kuruthi actor debuted as a director with the political action-thriller Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Written by Murali Gopy, the story included elements of politics, commentary on modern-day media, power struggle, and drug mafia, among other things.

It was quite well-received, becoming one of the highest grossers among Mollywood films that year.

The duo is collaborating again in Bro Daddy.

Details Earlier, this time-frame was for finishing up 'Tiger 3' shoot

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Khan was scheduled to wrap up filming at certain real-life locations in Delhi for Tiger 3 but that has been delayed because of the COVID-19-related curbs. Thus, the superstar has seen it fit to finish his extended cameo role shoot. The report says Khan will fly down to Hyderabad to complete a week's worth of shooting with Chiranjeevi.

Noting that teams of both the superstars are in "constant touch," the anonymous source told the portal there was "a strong possibility" for the collaboration to take place by January end. "Salman's special role is dynamic and he allotted 5-7 days for the shoot as of now. The makers have curated several larger-than-life moments keeping his aura in mind," the source added.

Future work After 'Tiger 3,' Khan has several other sequels in making

Godfather is reportedly being treated as a pan-India film with Khan set to play the role essayed by Sukumaran in the original. Once the Antim: The Final Truth star is done with this role, he also has Tiger 3 to finish by February. Then, he'll be busy with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and some sequels: No Entry 2, Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, and Dabangg 4.