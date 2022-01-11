'Vaane Vaane' review: Song is soothing, visuals are dull

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Touted to be a thriller, 'Annadurai' fame R Srinuvasan has helmed 'Carbon'

Makers of the upcoming Kollywood film Carbon have released a new track on the official YouTube channel of Think Music India. Titled Vaane Vaane, the melodious number has a lot of romantic elements. The audio carries a lot of feelings, but the video is mostly repetitive and makes you feel bored even after a few minutes into the song. Here's our review.

Details Tune, the singer's vocals take us into the theme

Composed by Sam CS, the tune is mostly on the romantic side. But it also has a pinch of sad element to it. Words by Arun Bharathi depict a guy's unconditional love toward his partner. Lead singer Haricharan's voice is more expressive than the actors we see on screen. His crooning and the music are the two biggest positives of Vaane Vaane.

Video Video doesn't engage us but rather makes us yawn

Now, let's talk of the video. It begins with Dhanya Balakrishna in the frame and then progresses to show Vidaarth. His expressions throughout the song are pretty confusing. In some scenes, we see him happily engaging in conversations with Balakrishna, but the very next moment, he does not seem that happy. Sadly, though these factors create a curiosity, boredom takes over soon.

Observation Conclusion: Attractive music gets spoiled by a boring video

Vidaarth tries to save the video with his acting but the repetitive shots do not work in the song's favor. By the time you are half way through the video, you would probably have lost interest. But the music has a hook. Its beats are attractive and makes us listen to it fully. Verdict: Song gets 3 while video bags 2 stars.

Information 'Carbon' is gearing up for a January 13 release

Vidaarth and Balakrishna will be seen playing the lead roles in Carbon. The film marks his 25th outing as an actor. Touted to be a thriller, Annadurai fame director R Srinuvasan has helmed this project. A Bhagyalakshmi, M Anandhajothi, and Srinuvasan have bankrolled the project under Benchmark Films banner. The film will hit theaters on January 13, a date earlier booked by Valimai.