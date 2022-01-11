'Salute' postponed; 'bound to show social responsibility,' says Dulquer Salmaan

'Salute' postponed; 'bound to show social responsibility,' says Dulquer Salmaan

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

'Salute' is a cop drama helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Diana Penty

Salute now joins the league of films like Radhe Shyam, RRR, and Valimai. Makers of the cop drama, starring Dulquer Salmaan, have decided to stall its release. The film was supposed to hit theaters on January 14, 2022, but owing to the pandemic, its premiere has been postponed. Salmaan, who is bankrolling the project as well, announced this upsetting news on social media.

Context Why does the story matter?

This recent announcement comes after makers of heavy-budget Telugu films like RRR and Radhe Shyam, Tamil film Valimai, and Hindi film Jersey decided not to release their movies on the dates they had announced earlier.

So, this latest news about Salute's premiere is not surprising.

But makers of these films not opting for OTT outings, despite having an option, is an interesting takeaway.

Quote We were eagerly waiting for the release, said Salmaan

Announcing the news, the OK Kanmani actor wrote, "We at Wayfarer Films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release." "Owing to recent developments and the spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of Salute," he added.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Details Salmaan playing cop for the first time in this film

For the first time in his career, Salmaan will be seen as a police officer in Salute, while Diana Penty is playing the female lead. This is her debut in the Malayalam film industry. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Deepak Parambol round up the cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed music for the drama and acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews is at the helm.

Updates 'Salute' will be screened at Rotterdam's 51st Film Festival

Salute has been selected to be screened at the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam. This edition of the noted event will be held in the Netherlands from January 26 to February 6. Popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has penned its script. Meanwhile, Salmaan has an interesting lineup of films in waiting such as Othiram Kadakam, King of Kotha, and Hey Sinamika to name a few.