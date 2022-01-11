Kirti Kulhari launches production house, to act in first project

Kirti Kulhari launches production house, to act in first project

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 11, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Do you know: Kintsukuroi, a Japanese word, means the art of mending broken pottery with gold

Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in musical drama Shaadisthan, a Disney+ Hotstar release, has launched her production label, Kintsukuroi Films. In the debut venture, she will be acting as well. Titled Nayeka, the shooting schedule of the movie has begun this month. It is touted to be a "fast-paced dark comedy thriller" and will feature the Indu Sarkar actress in the central role.

Context Why does the story matter?

With this move, Kulhari joins the league of young actresses like Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Deepika Padukone, all of who have started their own production houses.

This allows them to give wings to their ideas, headline them, and also be the ones to launch faces.

Kulhari, like them, plans to do the same, too, and we are all for it.

Quote 'Idea is also to create opportunities for the young talent'

"The intention is also to create a more equal and collaborative atmosphere in the process of making a film," the Pink actress said in a statement. "Unfortunately, a hierarchy does exist...I would aim to bridge that gap, and respect the talent brought to the table in all equality. The idea is also to create opportunities for the young talent...be it writers, directors, actors, technicians."

Details This is all you need to know about 'Nayeka'

Nayeka has been written-directed by Ajaykiran Nair. The film revolves around a struggling actress who falls into a trap of a crime unknowingly. Kulhari plays a cop. The twists and turns in the events lead to a cat and mouse chase throughout the film. Apart from Kulhari, the film is being backed by Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek's Ward Wizard Entertainment and Vashisht Upadhyay.

Twitter Post Read the good news here

KIRTI KULHARI LAUNCHES PRODUCTION HOUSE, TURNS PRODUCER WITH 'NAYEKA'... #KirtiKulhari has launched her production house [Kintsukuroi Films] with a dark comedy thriller... Titled #Nayeka, the film features #Kirti herself in the central role... Directed by #AjaykiranNair. pic.twitter.com/w3ldh7D0Bk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2022

Projects Kulhari will next be seen in 'Human'

Apart from Nayeka, Kulhari will also appear in Human. She shares the space alongside actors like Shefali Shah, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Aditya Srivastava. Human revolves around the bitter side of the pharmaceutical companies and the lengths they can go to for profits. Like her last release, this one too is a Hotstar outing. It hits the platform on January 14.