Suriya's 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' to release on September 24

The movie is the first project from the four-film deal between Amazon Prime Video and Suriya's 2D Entertainment

Tamil film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, produced by South star Suriya, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, the streamer has announced. The movie is the first project from the four-film deal between Amazon Prime Video and Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film features an ensemble cast of Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam, and Vadivel Murugan.

Details

Film offers a heady mix of humor and drama

According to Amazon Prime Video, the film is a social satire, themed around a village and its oddities offering a heady mix of humor and drama replete with human emotions. The story follows Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi, who lose their bulls - Karuppan and Vellaiyan. Out of despair, Kunnimuthu sets out in search for the missing cattle.

Suriya

The film is a slice of life satire: Suriya

"What ensues is a quest with multiple twists and turns in a setting where there's an interesting interplay of the local politicians and police administration," the synopsis read. Suriya, the founder of 2D Entertainment, said the film is a slice of life satire, "replete with simple human emotions and quirky instances that are sure to strike a chord."

Information

Happy to have joined forces with Amazon: Suriya

"We are happy to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video for this ambitious project," the actor said. Notably, the film is produced by Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Further details

Looking forward to first offering of the collaboration: Amazon

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video India, said "Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a heartfelt story of simple human emotions peppered with humor around multiple situations which will surely find connection amongst the masses." "I'm looking forward to the first offering of our recently announced collaboration with Suriya's 2D Entertainment," Subramaniam added.

Further details

Suriya will also be starring in the following films

Notably, Suriya has earlier collaborated with the streamer on films like Ponmangal Vandhal and Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum his upcoming projects include, Jai Bhim, a legal drama also starring Prakash Raj, family drama Udanpirappe, and children's film Oh My doG. Suriya was last seen in the Netflix anthology Navarasa, which was directed by Mani Ratnam.