Producer of 'Thalaivii,' '83' to back Lalit Modi biopic

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 18, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

The upcoming film will be based on a book by sports journalist Boria Majumdar

A biopic on the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi is being made. And, it will be backed by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who has earlier bankrolled 83 and Thalaivii. Modi's feature film will be based on Boria Majumdar's book Maverick Commissioner: The IPL-Lalit Modi Saga. The book is set to be published by Simon & Schuster India on May 20.

Context Why does this story matter?

Induri's previous biopics were on two of the most popular figures of India belonging to different fields.

While Thalaivii is based on Tamil Nadu's ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, 83 is on the life of Kapil Dev and India's first world cup victory.

The Modi-centric film will be another sports related movie and will deal with a remarkable chapter in the country's sporting history.

Quote What did Induri say?

While talking of the upcoming movie, Induri said, "We all are passionate about the game (cricket)!" "Winning the 83 World Cup was the tip of the iceberg. The book Maverick Commissioner by sports journalist @BoriaMajumdar is a fascinating account of the IPL and the Man behind it Lalit Modi. Elated to announce that we are adapting this book into a feature film.@SimonSchusterIN," he tweeted.

Details 'IPL has changed the cricketing world forever'

"Formation of the biggest cricket league in the world, IPL has changed the cricketing world forever. The book also features insights about the man who was responsible for the show, Lalit Modi," Induri further said. "While 83 was all about depicting history, IPL will be about showcasing how the game has turned into something more than a sport," he told media portals.

Information What did the author say?

Meanwhile, Majumdar said, "The success of the IPL has been Indian cricket's single biggest contribution to the game in the last decade and a half." "And this success hasn't come easy. At the time of its creation all that Commissioner Lalit Modi had to show for was an idea. He was selling a vision and no more. How did the IPL happen?"

Quote 'This is my first book being turned into a feature'

"What are the backstories and how it subsequently went wrong for Modi? Years of research and hundreds of interviews have resulted in this book. And most importantly this is my first book which is being turned into a feature film," Majumdar delightfully added.