Decoding Rashid Khan's performance versus Jos Buttler in IPL

Written by V Shashank Apr 13, 2022, 11:03 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan has an economy of 6.69 in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would face an equally enthralling competitor in Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Arguably, the biggest match-up to keep an eye on would be GT's leg-spinner Rashid Khan versus RR's swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler. Both are enjoying a stellar run this season. We decode their performance against each other in IPL.

Both Rashid and Buttler are the mainstays for GT and RR respectively.

Rashid can be unplayable on his day courtesy of his leg breaks and sharp googlies.

He has showcased his mettle ever since his arrival in IPL.

Meanwhile, Buttler's competence puts him in a league of his own.

When on song, the opening batter can shred even the best bowling attack into pieces.

Match-up Buttler has been Rashid's bunny in IPL

The hard-hitting Englishman hasn't been his usual self against Rashid Khan in the lucrative tournament. As per Cricketpedia, Buttler has scored only 17 runs off 26 deliveries versus Rashid. Moreover, the latter has got him dismissed on three occasions. Buttler averages a mere 5.66 against Rashid. He is yet to notch a boundary off Rashid's deliveries.

Vs RR How has Rashid fared against Rajasthan Royals in IPL?

The Afghani leg-spinner has scalped nine wickets in eight matches against RR in IPL. He averages 23.11 and has an economy of 6.50. In the powerplay overs, Rashid has picked two wickets and averages 17.00. He has conceded 34 runs off 24 deliveries. In the middle overs, he has scalped 6 wickets at 25.16. He has been struck for 151 runs off 150 deliveries.

Milestone Rashid is eyeing a new milestone

To date, Rashid has pocketed 99 wickets across 80 IPL matches at 20.39. If he snatches two or more wickets against RR, then he would be the fastest spinner to take 100 wickets in IPL. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra currently holds the record, having reached the milestone in 83 matches. Overall, Rashid would be the joint-second-fastest to 100 wickets alongside pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (81 matches).

Rashid, Buttler A look at Rashid and Buttler's performances in IPL 2022

Rashid has claimed six wickets at 17.83 across four matches. His figures read 1/27, 1/30, 3/22, and 1/28. Meanwhile, Buttler is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2022. The Englishman has whacked 218 runs in four innings. He averages a monstrous 72.67 and has a strike rate of 141.56. His knocks so far read 35(28), 100(68), 70*(47), and 13(11).