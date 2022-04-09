Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding Rohit Sharma's performance against RCB

IPL 2022: Decoding Rohit Sharma's performance against RCB

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 09, 2022, 01:33 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma is the second highest run scorer against RCB in IPL. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ImRo45)

Mumbai Indians will cross swords with Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 18 of Indian Premier League 2022 season on Saturday. MI skipper Rohit Sharma will have to lead from front here to change the fortunes of his side after a disappointing start to the season. Also, the experienced batter has an incredible record against RCB. Here, we decode his numbers against the Challengers.

Context Why does this story matter?

MI are yet to taste success in the season so far as they have lost all three of their opening games.

RCB, on the other hand look good with two wins in three matches.

In order to get back to winning ways, MI will require Rohit to rise to the occasion and score big against the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Statistics A look at his record against RCB

Rohit is the second-highest scorer against RCB in the history of IPL. He has scored 759 runs in 28 innings at a strike rate of 137.25. The tally includes seven half centuries. He has hit the third-most sixes against RCB (33) Only MS Dhoni (46), Andre Russell, and David Warner (38 each) have more sixes than him in this list.

Contest Rohit Sharma against RCB bowlers

Over the years, Rohit has established himself as one of the greatest players in the IPL. As per Cricketpedia, he has scored 50 runs off 36 balls by RCB's Mohammed Siraj, while the latter has not been able to dismiss him yet. Harshal Patel has however dismissed the experienced batter twice, as Rohit has managed to amass 27 runs off 22 balls against him.

Analysis Worrisome numbers in last few editions

Rohit's average in the league dipped alarmingly after the 2016 season of the tournament. The batter has only amassed 1,791 runs in 74 matches since 2017 at an average of 26.33. Until 2016, he had scored over 400 runs in six out of nine seasons. But since then, he has gone past the 400-run mark only once in the 2019 edition (405).

Numbers IPL 2022: A look at his performance so far

Rohit looked impressive in MI's first game against Delhi Capitals but couldn't carry forward the momentum against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the next two matches. In three outings, he has scored 54 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of 110.20. His scores read as 3(12) vs KKR, 10(5) vs RR, and 41(32) vs DC.

Do you know? Rohit eyes the 6,000-run mark in IPL

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in the history of IPL with 5,665 runs from 211 innings. He is only behind Virat Kohli (6,341) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,876) in the list. The MI skipper could enter the 6,000-run club this season.