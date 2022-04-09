Sports

Decoding Virat Kohli's numbers versus MI in IPL

Written by V Shashank Apr 09, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have rendered a commanding show in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though RCB lost their first outing to PBKS, they bounced back with wins over KKR and RR. One of their key figures for their forthcoming match-up against Mumbai Indians would be Virat Kohli. Here we decode Kohli's numbers against MI.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli has slogged the most number of runs in the history of IPL.

He hung up his captaincy boots after the last edition of the tournament.

Nonetheless, he remains a vital cog in RCB's batting attack, both as a leader and a batter.

His performance with the willow would dictate the game's outcome to a significant extent.

Vs MI How has Kohli fared against Mumbai Indians in IPL?

Kohli has amassed 721 runs in 28 innings against the five-time champions. He averages 28.84 and has struck at 125.17. To date, Kohli has clocked only four fifties against MI. The right-hander's best innings against MI (92*) was during a high-scoring affair in 2018 at Wankhede. Unfortunately, RCB lost by 64 runs. His knock was studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Match-ups Kohli vs Bumrah, Ashwin, and Thampi in IPL

As per Cricketpedia, Kohli has hammered 126 runs off 84 deliveries against Jasprit Bumrah. However, Bumrah has managed to get Kohli's wicket on four occasions. Against Murugan Ashwin, Kohli has smashed 33 runs off 31 deliveries. He is yet to be dismissed by the leg-spinner. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 16 runs off as many deliveries against Basil Thampi, having been dismissed once.

IPL 2022 Kohli's performance in IPL 2022

The former RCB skipper has aggregated 58 runs across three innings so far. He averages a decent 29.00. Kohli has been striking well given that he has maintained a strike rate of 138.10. He slammed a 29-ball 41* in RCB's season opener against PBKS to propel his side's tally past 200.

IPL Kohli's overall performance in the IPL

Kohli has slammed the 6,341 runs across 210 matches in IPL. He averages 37.30. He has notched five hundreds and 42 fifties. He has been the highest scorer for his side on 47 occasions. A prolific boundary hitter, Kohli has hammered 549 fours and 212 sixes. He registered his career-best (113 off 53 deliveries) in a high-scoring affair against PBKS in 2016.