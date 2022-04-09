Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 09, 2022, 12:40 pm 3 min read

MS Dhoni has looked in a good nick this season (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. SRH have lost two games in a row. Meanwhile, defending champions CSK have lost three on the trot. The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The wicket has averaged a first innings score of 168.8 across five matches this season. The toss-winning side would be eyeing to bowl first given that three of the matches have witnessed the chasing side seal a win. Both pacers and spinners have had a fair bit of success over the batters.

CSK How have CSK fared at this venue?

Chennai Super Kings have a 75% win record at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. They enjoy three wins from four matches at this venue. They first played a game here on June 1, 2008 (vs RR, IPL final). CSK lost by three wickets. They last played a game at this venue on April 27, 2011 (vs Pune Warriors India). CSK won by eight wickets.

SRH How have SRH fared at this venue?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played just one game at this venue. They faced LSG in match number 12 of the ongoing season. Batting first, LSG posted 169/7 in 20 overs. In response, SRH could total only 157 in 20 overs at the expense of nine wickets. SRH lost the match by 12 runs. It was also their second loss of the season.

Data Highest and lowest scores

CSK's highest score at this venue: 168 (vs MI, 2010). Their lowest score at this venue: 142 (vs Deccan Chargers, 2010). CSK's biggest win at this venue: eight wickets (vs Pune Warriors India, 2011). Their biggest win at this venue: 38 runs (vs Deccan Chargers, 2010). SRH have played just once at this venue. Their highest and lowest score is 157 (vs LSG, 2022).

Stats A look at some other stats

The chasing side has pinned down six wins in the last ten matches at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Across the last five games, a total of 63 wickets have been registered at this venue (including three run-outs). Pacers have ruled the roost with 39 wickets. Spinners have been effective as well with 21 scalps so far.

Telecast CSK vs SRH: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Marathi. The match can also be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).